Polkadot (DOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.15 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $24.38 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $24.68 or 0.00053299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.95 or 0.08304896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00077723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,284.31 or 0.99945705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 228.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.00386588 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.