POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNT. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

