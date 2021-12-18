Playgroundz (IOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,156.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $194,168.05 and approximately $1,156.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.59 or 0.08214034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,687.16 or 0.99659341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.