Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.9 days.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:PZRIF remained flat at $$9.14 during midday trading on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

