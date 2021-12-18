Piper Sandler Weighs in on Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.