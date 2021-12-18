Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings of $8.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.