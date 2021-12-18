Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Popular in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $87.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,225,000 after acquiring an additional 173,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after acquiring an additional 475,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.