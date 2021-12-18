Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $133.35 on Thursday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $98.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Park National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Park National by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Park National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Park National by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Park National by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

