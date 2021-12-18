Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $173.69 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $107.96 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.90 and its 200-day moving average is $166.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

