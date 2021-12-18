Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

GILD opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

