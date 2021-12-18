Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.