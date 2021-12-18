Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 426.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

