Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 56.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average is $168.19. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

