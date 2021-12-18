Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $430,000 Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Anthem by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock opened at $445.10 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $451.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.22.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.85.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.