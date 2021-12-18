Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.35. The company has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

