Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Barclays by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Barclays by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.