Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $553.01 and a 200 day moving average of $506.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $644.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

