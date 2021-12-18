Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 715 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.94 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

