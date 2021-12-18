PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the November 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. TNF LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 31.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 257,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

