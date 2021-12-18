Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $644,123.37

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $644,123.37 and approximately $23,559.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000122 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

