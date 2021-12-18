Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Shares of PDM opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 762,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 97,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

