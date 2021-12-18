Phreesia, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.41) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Phreesia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn ($2.41) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.67). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

