Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

