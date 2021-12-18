Pfizer Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.28. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 39.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

