Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Up 82.7% in November

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRTDF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

