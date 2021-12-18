Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Up 82.7% in November

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRTDF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
Petro Matad Company Profile
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.