Peter H. Blum Buys 50,000 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MIND opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. MIND Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.88.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 355.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in MIND Technology by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

