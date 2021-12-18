Peter H. Blum Buys 50,000 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MIND opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. MIND Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.88.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 355.37%.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
