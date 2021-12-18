Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.27.
Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 41.69. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $60,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,610 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 183.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,541,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,562 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
