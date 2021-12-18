Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 41.69. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $60,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,610 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 183.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,541,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,562 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

