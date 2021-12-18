Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $35.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSNL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,168. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Personalis has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

