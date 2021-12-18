PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.43. The firm has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

