PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $225.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.23 and its 200-day moving average is $257.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

