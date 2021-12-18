PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $235.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.49 and a 200 day moving average of $244.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.71 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

