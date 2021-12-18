PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,580 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,580 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Argus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

