PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $176,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 165,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

