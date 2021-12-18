PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $350.96 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.43. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of -81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.28.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

