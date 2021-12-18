PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 174.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 346,747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,863,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

