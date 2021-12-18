PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $264,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $431,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL stock opened at $340.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

