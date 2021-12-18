Pavitar Singh Sells 400,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CXM opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $22,649,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.