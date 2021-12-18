Patron Partners LLC Takes $235,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,187.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 746.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,403.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,566.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

