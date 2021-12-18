Patron Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 63,817 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 115,270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

