Patron Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.