Patron Partners LLC Buys 415 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

