Patron Partners LLC Buys 399 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

IXG stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $84.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

