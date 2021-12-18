Patron Partners LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU opened at $105.38 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

