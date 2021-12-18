Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in November

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RGDCF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,651. Patriot Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28.
About Patriot Battery Metals
