Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 344 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.