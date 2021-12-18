Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 2,683 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,599,000 after buying an additional 726,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,610,000 after buying an additional 1,007,908 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

