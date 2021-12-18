Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $116,000 in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $2,727,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,419,828 shares of company stock worth $283,243,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

