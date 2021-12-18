Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

