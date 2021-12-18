Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $107,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $569,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CQP. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of CQP opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.