Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.8% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,735.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

